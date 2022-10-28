‘UAE playing a leading role in tackling climate change’

The UAE has developed, he continued, the Barakah Plant in line with “all national laws and regulations, and in full alignment with the UAE’s 2008 policy commitments for nuclear safety..reports Asian Lite News

Hamad Ali Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said that since the inception of the UAE peaceful nuclear energy program, the IAEA has provided continuous reviews and guidance, enabling the UAE to establish one of the world’s most advanced nuclear projects in the world – the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

“As a result of the long-term collaboration with the IAEA and other international organizations, the UAE is today playing a leading role in tackling climate change through clean electricity generation from the Barakah Plant, acceleration the nation’s progress towards Net Zero by 2050,” said Al Kaabi during the 5th IAEA Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in the 21st century.

The UAE has developed, he continued, the Barakah Plant in line with “all national laws and regulations, and in full alignment with the UAE’s 2008 policy commitments for nuclear safety, security, transparency and non-proliferation.

“Throughout the development of the UAE nuclear energy program, the UAE has strengthened its cooperation with the IAEA, including sharing of expertise and knowledge with the international community. This has positioned the UAE program and Barakah as inspiring success stories and benchmarks for responsible countries that are looking to establish their own nuclear energy projects,” he added.

The nuclear energy sector in the UAE, he stressed, has created “thousands of jobs for talented Emiratis and helped develop a new generation of scientists, engineers and technology experts. It has also led to the growth of a full nuclear supply chain, with local and international companies all contributing to its success. All of these achievements have been made possible through the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, who have placed sustainability, economic diversification and energy security at the heart of the nation’s long-term strategy.”

