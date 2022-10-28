Bill Gates hails UAE Prez on polio eradication drive

During the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign managed to provide 192,181,646 doses of the vaccine from July 2020 until September 2022….reports Asian Lite News

Bill Gates has thanked President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his efforts and commitment to continue the fight towards achieving a polio-free world for all.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Gates expressed his deep gratitude for President Sheikh Mohamed’s contributions in helping reduce the global polio burden by 99.9 percent, and preventing an estimated 20 million children from being paralysed.

He wrote, “Together, we can overcome the last hurdles and achieve a polio-free world.”

The UAE Pakistan Assistance Programme (UAE PAP) had recently announced the results of the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign carried out in Pakistan from 2014 to the end of September 2022, highlighting that the campaign succeeded in administering 647,758,365 doses of vaccination against polio in nine years in Pakistan.

In 2014, the campaign targeted 3 million children, bringing the number to 17 million children per month during 2022.

Since 2011, Sheikh Mohamed donated US$376 million to humanitarian and charity efforts aimed at providing vaccines and financing polio eradication campaigns, most notably in countries targeted by his initiative, which are Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the UAE Polio Vaccination Campaign managed to provide 192,181,646 doses of the vaccine from July 2020 until September 2022.

The campaign’s geographical coverage comprised 85 difficult to reach high-risk areas in Pakistan, and its scope included 35 areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, where local children received 326,953,462 doses of the vaccine, as well as 33 areas of Balochistan Province where children received 94,850,025 doses of the vaccine, 14 areas of Sindh Province where children received 192,241,029 doses and three areas in Punjab Province where children received 33,713,084 doses.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]