UAE Prez, German Chancellor review cooperation

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a phone call from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, dealing with bilateral relations and ways to enhance them as part of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and the German Chancellor also tackled a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

During the conversation, the two leaders reviewed cooperation and its prospects for the UAE and Germany, especially in the economic, trade, investment and, energy domains as well as other fields that consolidate sustainable development goals for the benefit of the two countries.

They also discussed joint international efforts to address weather change, referring to the 28th session of the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP 28) that will be hosted by the UAE in 2023.

The two sides exchanged views regarding a number of the latest regional and global issues of mutual concern.

