UAE, Russia’s foreign ministries hold political consultations

The third session of Political Consultations between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation was held on Monday at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, and Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia and Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa.

During the meeting, both sides discussed joint cooperation between the UAE and Russia and key regional and international issues of common interest.

In his remarks, Al Sayegh stressed the depth of relations between the UAE and Russia, emphasising the keenness of the leadership of the two countries to enhance prospects for cooperation to serve common interests.

He also emphasised that the UAE’s policy will continue to support peace and stability at the regional and global levels and exert all possible efforts to promote de-escalation.

For his part, Bogdanov praised the strong relations between the two countries, stressing his country’s keenness to enhance cooperation in all areas.

On Tuesday, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President Dr. Anwar Gargash had met with the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation & Special Presidential Representative on the Middle East, Mikhail Bogdanov, in the presence of Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.

The two sides explored the prospects of further enhancing the relations between the two countries and exchanged views over the latest regional and international developments of interest.

Dr Gargash stressed that the UAE’s policy will continue to support peace and stability at the regional and global levels, and to make all possible efforts to promote de-escalation in various parts of the world. He emphasised the necessity of continuing serious consultations between all parties concerned with the Ukraine Crisis to reach a peaceful settlement.

For his part, the Russian envoy valued the role played by the UAE and its permanent efforts to establish global peace and stability.

