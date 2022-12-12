UAE, Saudi FMs discuss joint Arab, GCC cooperation

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Prince Faisal, emphasising the strength of fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the two countries’ leadership and peoples…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During the meeting, which was held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the long-standing historic relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, in addition to cooperation paths and ways to enhance it in all domains, in light of the distinguished strategic partnership binding the two countries.

They also tackled a number of issues of interest and special dossiers related to joint Arab and GCC cooperation.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Prince Faisal, emphasising the strength of fraternal ties between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the two countries’ leadership and peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah added that the UAE-Saudi relations are strategic, strong and sustainable, which are enhanced continually for the benefit of their countries and peoples, stating that they support security and stability regionally and globally.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs congratulated his Saudi counterpart on the success of the 43rd session of GCC Supreme Council, which would contribute to developing the journey of GCC joint work.

He also congratulated Prince Faisal on the success of the Riyadh Gulf-China Summit for Cooperation and Development and the China-Arab States Summit, while lauding their outcomes and role in boosting fruitful ties between China and countries of the regions, as well as promoting sustainable economic development paths that will reflect positively on the region and enhance its security, stability and prosperity.

Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, attended the meeting.

