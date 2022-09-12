UAE, Serbia ink strategic partnership pact

Signing the partnership agreement, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nikola Selakovic, Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs…reports Asian Lite News

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic the various areas of cooperation between their countries and the prospects to advance their mutual interests, in addition to a number of regional and global developments of mutual concern.

During a meeting held at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, the two leaders explored UAE-Serbia cooperation in investment, economic and trade fields, as well as in science, technology, food security, agriculture, renewable energy and space.

“UAE-Serbia relations are strong and continuing to grow, highlighting their cooperation, which covers several vital sectors and will see the signing of 10 cooperation agreements today,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

For his part, Vucic underscored the support that the UAE offers his country, especially during hardships, stressing his country’s eagerness to strengthen their relations by leveraging the many available opportunities.

The two sides then welcomed the comprehensive strategic partnership, which the UAE and Serbia announced Sunday, highlighting its significance in enhancing their cooperation and investments in the various opportunities that both countries offer in various fields.

Both Presidents witnessed the announcement of a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries to expand their cooperation and joint work in various areas that serve as foundations for development and progress.

They also attended the signings of a number of agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), which aim to seize available opportunities for cooperation and diversify in various fields.

The partnership agreement was signed by UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic.

The agreements included an MoU in the field of combatting human trafficking, a cooperation agreement in legal and judicial matters across civil and commercial areas, an agreement of Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, an extradition agreement, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and the Serbian Minister of Justice, an agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, an MoU in cultural fields, an MoU in the field of cybersecurity and a cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the Serbian Government.

Present at the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Adviser at the Presidential Court, Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, and a number of senior officials.

Signing the partnership agreement, which took place at Qasr Al Watan, were H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Nikola Selakovic, Serbia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The agreements and MoUs signed include the following: – An MoU between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and the Serbian Diplomatic Academy, signed by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah, and the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– An MoU in the field of combatting human trafficking, signed by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– A cooperation agreement in legal and judicial matters across civil and commercial areas, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and Maja Popovic, Serbia’s Minister of Justice.

– An agreement of Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and the Serbian Minister of Justice.

– An extradition agreement, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and the Serbian Minister of Justice.

– An agreement on the transfer of sentenced persons, signed by the UAE Minister of Justice and the Serbian Minister of Justice.

– An MoU in cultural fields, signed by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– An MoU in the field of cybersecurity, signed by Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, and the Serbian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

– A cooperation agreement between the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the Serbian Government, signed by Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, and the Serbian Minister of Finance Siniša Mali.

ALSO READ: UAE President receives Chairman of Saudi Consultative Assembly

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]