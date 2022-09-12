Noura Al Kaabi meets US Congress delegation  

Noura Al Kaabi shared insights about how the UAE’s focus on culture is helping the country drive strategies and policies on the national as well as local levels…reports Asian Lite News

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, met with a delegation from the United States (US) Congress to discuss how the two countries can collaborate on cultural and youth issues.

Led by Congressman Brett Horton, Chief of Staff, Office of the Republican Whip, the eight-member delegation is on an official trip to the UAE from 4th to 11th September 2022, on an invitation of the UAE Embassy in Washington, D.C.

Noura Al Kaabi shared insights about how the UAE’s focus on culture is helping the country drive strategies and policies on the national as well as local levels. She also spoke at length about the UAE’s policies leading to youth empowerment and the scope for cooperation in that area. Finally, the delegation discussed how the two countries could collaborate and further develop cultural diplomacy to establish peace in the region and worldwide.

Both countries have common goals with regard to establishing peace, tolerance and stability in the Middle East, which has laid the foundation of closer ties and several bilateral agreements. The Abraham Accords signed two years ago with strong bipartisan support from the US have established diplomatic normalisation between the UAE and Israel fostering increased trade, investment, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties.

The delegation’s visit coincides with the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords. The US Congress members have a chance to see first-hand the achievements of the accords in various fields.

Commenting on the meeting, Noura Al Kaabi said, “I am very happy to welcome the Congress delegation to the UAE. For some of the delegates, it is their first visit to the country, and I hope they have a great experience here.”

She added that the UAE and the US share common ideals, “We firmly believe in the importance of peaceful coexistence, religious tolerance, and diversity of expression and how they are fundamental to humanity. Cultural diplomacy is high on the agenda of both the countries and needs to be discussed on a global scale.”

“The delegation was keen to learn about the various policies driving the UAE’s exponential growth and how the two countries can boost their friendship further. We discussed how the UAE is investing in youth and the various initiatives that drive their growth and scope for collaboration in that area. Youth is the biggest demographic in our country and our leadership has ensured that the youth of the country receive the necessary support and infrastructural facilities to make a meaningful contribution to the nation’s growth,” she added.

The US delegation is meeting UAE’s high-ranking officials and ministers to discuss bilateral ties between the US and the UAE and various other issues of global interest. On the agenda are the UAE’s efforts in various fields impacting the world, such as climate change, sustainability agenda, and regional conflict.

