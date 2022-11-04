UAE strongly condemns assassination bid on Imran Khan

In a statement, the Ministry affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts aimed at destabilising security…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE has strongly condemned the attempted assassination of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressing its solidarity and stance alongside Pakistan and its people in the face of violence and terrorism.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts aimed at destabilising security and stability and in contravention of human values ​​and principles.

PTI leader Asad Umar announced that the party will launch countrywide protests after Friday prayers, adding that demonstrations will continue till the party Chairman Imran Khan’s demands are met.

“Today, after Friday prayers, protests will be held till Imran Khan’s demands are not met. Countrywide protests to continue till demands are met,” tweeted Umar.

His announcement comes a day after Khan was shot at during his long march. The former Prime Minister had been shot in the leg “three to four” times in the alleged assassination attempt.

