UAE vows proper guidance to Indian workers on job rights

The UAE delegation presented key insights on its job market, which is one of the preferred global destinations for work….reports Asian Lite News

The UAE-India joint technical committee for manpower held its first meeting, where it explored areas of collaboration between the two countries.

Both parties highlighted their keenness to enhance cooperation to ensure a safe, organised, and legal transition of Indian labourers, through the exchange of best practices in the management of job markets, as well as appropriate guidance to Indian labourers on contractual rights and obligations before and after their arrival in the UAE.

During the meeting, Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), said: “Bilateral relations between the UAE and India are increasingly prioritised, especially in light of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which opens the doors to more areas of mutually beneficial cooperation and coordination.”

The UAE delegation presented key insights on its job market, which is one of the preferred global destinations for work. The UAE attracts talents from all over the world, especially after introducing new regulations and legislations, which aim to safeguard the rights of both contractual parties equitably.

During the meeting, both sides also reviewed mechanisms for resolving labour disputes and enhancing cooperation to ensure that workers obtain their contractual rights, are provided appropriate guidance and awareness, and are well informed on how to claim their rights through the official channels provided by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

The meeting was attended by several MoHRE officials, including Aisha Belharfia, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs, Shayma Al Awadhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Communication and International Relations and Mohsin Al Nassi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection Affairs. Alongside them, from India, was Anurag Bhushan, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of External Affairs, Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE, Dr. Aman Puri, Consul-General of India in Dubai, and a number of officials from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, and the Consulate General of India in Dubai.

