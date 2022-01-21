President Joe Biden is planning to re-designating Houthi militia as an international terrorist organisation days after the Iran-backed group killed three people in a drone strike in the UAE…reports Asian Lite News

Marking his first full year in office with a two-hour press conference, Biden focused on his domestic efforts and the fight against COVID-19, but also touched on foreign policy issues, mostly addressing the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, and also taking questions on Iran and Yemen, news agencies reported.

Weeks after taking office in 2021, Biden officially delisted the Houthi militia as a “foreign terrorist organization,” a designation put in place by his predecessor, Donald Trump.

The US leader has also worked to bring Iran back to the negotiating table over its nuclear weapons program.

President Joe Biden

Asked if he would redesignate the Houthis as a terrorist group, Biden replied: “It’s under consideration.”

Biden was also asked if he was making progress with Iran in efforts to force the regime to adhere to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or nuclear deal.

“It is not time to give up. There is some progress to be made,” he replied.

However, the lengthy press conference was clearly intended to highlight Biden’s achievements since being sworn in as president one year ago on Jan. 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates submitted a letter to Norway, the United Nations Security Council President for the month of January, requesting a meeting of the Council to address the Houthi terrorist attacks in Abu Dhabi on 17 January.

The letter condemns the Houthis’ targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law. It calls on the Council to unequivocally condemn the Houthi attacks with one voice.

ALSO READ: UAE calls for UNSC meeting on Houthi attacks

“The United Arab Emirates strongly condemns the Houthis’ targeting of civilians and civilian objects in flagrant violation of international law,” said Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the UN. “The UAE expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased and wishes those injured a speedy recovery. This illegal and alarming escalation is a further step in the Houthis’ efforts to spread terrorism and chaos in our region. It is another attempt by the Houthis, using the capabilities they have unlawfully acquired in defiance of UN sanctions, to threaten peace and security. The United Arab Emirates calls on the Security Council to speak with one voice and join in firmly and unequivocally condemning these terrorist attacks, which were launched in complete disregard of international law.”

At 10 a.m. UAE time on 17 January 2022, Houthi militias targeted the Musaffah ICAD 3 area and the new construction area at Abu Dhabi International Airport, both of which are civilian infrastructure. The attacks, which led to the explosion of three petroleum tankers, killed two Indian civilians and one Pakistani civilian and injured six other civilians. The Houthis confirmed responsibility for the attacks.

Biden’s Special Envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, was sent to the Gulf and London on Wednesday “to reinvigorate peace efforts in coordination with the UN, senior regional government officials and other international partners,” according to a statement from US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

Advertisements

