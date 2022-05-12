OmegaPro is launching the very first edition of The OmegaPro Legends Cup, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, this Thursday, 12th May, in Armani Hotel, Dubai Downtown, right under Burj Khalifa…reports Asian Lite News

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has announced that ‘Visit Abu Dhabi’ promotional initiative will serve as the lead sponsor of all official pre-season tours for Manchester City Football Club (MCFC).

DCT Abu Dhabi revealed the news at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2022, as part of its long-term designation as the Official Tourism Destination Partner of the prestigious Premier League club.

For over 10 years, Visit Abu Dhabi and Manchester City have teamed up to celebrate football’s unique ability to unite people across international borders. As the official lead sponsor for Man City’s United States (US) Summer Tour 2022, this partnership will aid in telling the story of Abu Dhabi and promoting the unmatched experiences the emirate has to offer to football fans in the US and the world.

The partnership further highlights Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading sports destination regionally and globally. The emirate has taken centre stage as a host for many high-profile sporting events this year. These include the first NBA pre-season games in the Middle East, the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the HSBC Abu Dhabi Golf Championship, the ITU world triathlon and the World T20 Cricket Championships.

Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “We are proud of our long-term strategic partnership with Manchester City and are excited to be part of the US Summer Tour 2022. Together with Man City, we will continue to share Abu Dhabi’s experiences with new global audiences and bring the destination’s incredible offering to football fans around the world.”

Kaká, Ronaldinho, other superstars to play under Burj Khalifa

OmegaPro is launching the very first edition of The OmegaPro Legends Cup, in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council, this Thursday, 12th May, in Armani Hotel, Dubai Downtown, right under Burj Khalifa.

As many as 22 of football’s biggest legends of all time with the likes of Kaká, Ronaldinho, Iker Casillas, John Terry, Luis Figo, Wesley Sneijder and more will be competing in this Dream Match that promises to be a Clash of Titans.

In an online ceremony at Arabian Travel Market, we signed a strategic partnership with @tripcomgroup. The partnership's initiatives will encourage visitors from all over the world to visit Abu Dhabi, promoting it as a top-tier travel destination. pic.twitter.com/iczbKc1fSa — Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (@dctabudhabi) May 11, 2022

A press conference is scheduled to kick-off in style after unveiling the awe-inspiring cup made of pure gold.

Bringing glitz and glam to this momentous occasion will be a sashay of the biggest Internet heart-throbs in celebrities and influencers, with the likes of Bollywood Superstars Suniel Shetty and Sonu Sood; Former Indian Cricketers and OmegaPro Brand Ambassador Suresh Raina; Emirati Youtuber Khalid Al Ameri; Reigning Miss Universe Harnaaz Kaur; Turkish TikTok Artist Ayda; Lebanese Celebrity Entrepreneur Joelle Mardinian; and many more bright sparks of the viral social media landscape.

Acting as the kick-off whistle for the match will be a countdown projection on The Burj Khalifa, yet another first in this evening of many firsts.

“We absolutely cannot wait to see what levels of magnificence and excellence OmegaPro Legends Cup has in store for us”, said OmegaPro’s CEO Andreas Szakacs, as the countdown for the Cup begins this week.

