‘We’re prepared for future emergencies’ says UAE as Covid cases pass 1m

Sheikh Sultan pointed to the creation of the Frontline Heroes Office as one of the many legacies of our leadership’s work to help ensure the UAE is always protected by a world-class healthcare system…reports Asian Lite News

Public commitment has enabled the UAE leadership to deliver on its pandemic management strategy by following testing protocols, practicing social distancing and mask wearing, quarantining when required and committing to getting both vaccines and boosters, according to Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office.

Sheikh Sultan underscored that the UAE is recognised as one of the most resilient countries in the world for pandemic response and management, consistently ranking high for government efficiency, quarantine system, healthcare management, vaccination rates and other key aspects of pandemic response.

“Surpassing the one million mark for positive COVID-19 cases reaffirms the UAE’s future emergency preparedness network and continued social and economic prosperity. Our people responded by acting together as one. As a result, the UAE consistently ranked as having one of the lowest infection and mortality rates of any country in the world. And that’s what it’s all about, protecting the health and wellbeing of our people,” he said.

Sheikh Sultan stated, “This week, the UAE is expected to exceed the 180 million PCR test mark and we are rapidly approaching 25 million COVID vaccines administered. These milestones speak directly to the high level of trust in government that exists across the country. Our leadership set out a clear path for protecting our people during the pandemic and moved quickly and efficiently to put in place massive infrastructure and deploy essential and well-trained Frontline Professionals.”

“All of these elements of the UAE response are also why as a nation we were able to achieve such incredible economic resilience throughout the pandemic, with recent reports showing the UAE economy is set to post its strongest annual expansion since 2011 after growing by 8.2 percent in the first three months of 2022,” he added.

Sheikh Sultan pointed to the creation of the Frontline Heroes Office as one of the many legacies of our leadership’s work to help ensure the UAE is always protected by a world-class healthcare system as well as a robust, resilient and always-ready network of Frontline Professionals well-trained and prepared to protect against any future emergency situation.

“While the 1 million COVID-19 case mark itself is nothing to either fear or celebrate, there is so much behind it that speaks volumes about the UAE and our bright future together. How we apply the critical experiences and learnings from this shared journey we’ve all been on in reaching these milestones will greatly affect our ability as a nation to ensure we are well-prepared for any future challenges. And we all trust in our visionary leadership to chart the course of our nation to ensure that our future generations are well-prepared to sustain and build on the great legacy of the UAE for years to come,” Sheikh Sultan concluded.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]