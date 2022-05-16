President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan continued to accept the condolences of world leaders and heads of their delegations over the passing of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The world leaders and their accompanying delegations also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as President of the UAE, stressing that His Highness deserves this precious trust and its responsibility, as he, they affirmed, has drawn from the wisdom of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Leader and from late Sheikh Khalifa.

