Zelenskyy named ‘Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2022’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year,” The Hill reported.

Zelenskyy was chosen from a shortlist of ten people or groups earlier this week for the title by Time magazine. Since late February when The war between Russia and Ukraine started, Zelenskyy has led Ukraine as it has fought to fend off a full-scale Russian invasion of the nation, making Ukraine a leader on the international scene, The Hill reported.

The Ukrainian President also presided over a string of wins in the conflict that have mostly prevented Russia from making progress and allowed Ukraine to recapture land it had lost.

Earlier in November, the Ukrainian masses celebrated the liberation of Kherson city after Ukrainian forces swept into the regional capital and Russian troops retreated to the east.

Russian attacks in Ukraine have damaged about 32,000 civilian targets and more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities since the Russian invasion began in February 2022, according to CNN.

“As one would expect of the terrorists, Russians target civilian targets. To date, about 32,000 such targets have been damaged by Russian missiles and shells. These are primarily private houses or civilian apartment buildings,” Yevhenii Yenin, a Ukrainian diplomat, said in an interview with Ukrainian media recently.

“Only 3 per cent of recorded attacks have been on military facilities..As of now, more than 700 critical infrastructure facilities — airfields, bridges, oil depots, electricity substations, etc — all of these got hit,” Yenin said.

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy called on United Nations Security Council to support Ukraine’s ‘peace formula.’

In a recent virtual address to the UNSC (United Nations Security Council), Zelenskyy emphasised that there must be no place in the world for terror. “It’s time to endorse the Ukrainian Peace Formula, I reiterate. There must be no room for horror in the world at all!,” Zelenskyy said. (ANI)

