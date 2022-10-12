Rajasthan plans to launch full moon tourism

Recently, Rajasthan had launched astro-sky tourism, becoming the first state in the country to do so…reports Asian Lite News

The Rajasthan government is planning to launch full moon tourism where visitors will be taken to remote areas to view the clear sky.



These tourists will also have the opportunity to see the moon, stars, planets and many other things which people miss in their day-to-day lives.



The state government’s Department of Science & Technology (DST) has written a letter to the Department of Tourism in this context, officials have confirmed.



Recently, Rajasthan had launched astro-sky tourism, becoming the first state in the country to do so.



Under the initiative, the state government has been organising camps in all of Rajasthan’s 33 districts.



“In this context, we have already got approval to buy 38 telescopes under astro sky tourism. While 33 will be placed in all districts of Rajasthan, four will be placed in Jaipur at the Jantar-Mantar, Jaipur, Amber Fort, University of Maharaja, Jaipur and JKK will as these will become the venues to watch astronomical events this year,” said the DST’s outgoing secretary.



The DST has taken many innovative steps to bring out hidden scientists amongst students even from villages and small towns.



Next, in line is the idea to install these telescopes in all districts where visitors and locals can gaze at the moon, stars, and planets.



The interiors have clear skies in the state and hence it shall give a boost to rural tourism also, said tourism official.

Raining investments

It’s raining investments in Rajasthan which is sure to turn the desert state into a business hub of the nation.



Top industrialists of the country were in Jaipur recently during the Invest Rajasthan summit which paved the way for the state to emerge as a leader in the renewable energy segment, cement manufacturing, sports, fintech and much more.



Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani group, shared how the state should get the credit for accommodating the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant.



He said, “just a week ago we achieved commercial operation of the world’s largest wind-solar hybrid power plant, and it is here, in Rajasthan.”



He highlighted the state’s contribution in making Adani the second largest cement manufacturer in India. “Following our acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC, we are now the second largest cement manufacturer in India. We anticipate investing another Rs 7,000 crore to double our cement manufacturing capacity in the state,” he said.



Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power, said, “Rajasthan has today emerged as a role model to produce green energy through solar power. We are fully poised to make Rajasthan future ready and realise its full potential and emerge as a Green Power House of the country.”



The company said it plans to develop upto 8000 MW of utility scale projects, 1000 MW of solar rooftop and 1,50,000 solar pumps in the next five years in the state.



Adani praised Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and said, “In the economic domain, your vision has laid the foundation to turn Rajasthan into our nation’s solar energy leader. It is fascinating to see you repurpose – what many call the inhospitable Thar desert – into one of the global capitals of renewable power.”



Not only Adani, Vedanta chairman Anil Agrawal praised the desert state and said, “There are about 30 types of stones in Rajasthan, which are in demand all over the world.”



He added that he will help in building a world class stadium in Jaipur.



“I was surprised to see that world class stadium in Ahmedabad. CM Gehlot wishes that such a stadium should also be built in Jaipur. I would like them to build this stadium,” he added.



A total of 25 RIICO Industrial Areas were launched simultaneously for the first time in Rajasthan during the Invest Rajasthan summit.



Officials confirmed that there are preparations going on to make Jaipur a Fintech City. A Fintech Park was also launched at the summit on Friday.

ALSO READ-Tourism plays vital role in economic development: Pak Prez

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]