H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Dr. Abul Kalam Abdul Momen, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, at the headquarters of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the friendship and cooperation ties between the UAE and Bangladesh, and ways to boost them across various sectors.

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Bangladesh Minister of Foreign Affairs at Expo 2020 (WAM)

The meeting also covered all issues of common interest, developments in the regional and international arenas.

They also addressed Bangladesh’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, highlighting the importance of this global event in promoting international cooperation and building fruitful partnerships between the participating countries.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Dr. Momen, stressing the distinguished bilateral relations that bind the two countries.

Dr. Momen, in turn, commended the outstanding organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai, stressing the UAE’s leading stature at the regional and international levels. He also said that his country looks forward to boosting cooperation with the UAE in various domains.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State. (WAM)

