Abu Dhabi Chamber and Burkina Faso to boost trade and investment

Dr. Badolo praised the welcome she received at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, pointing to need to explore new opportunities of cooperation in different sectors…reports Asian Lite News

Mr. Helal Mohamed Al Hameli, Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for Advisory Centers and Councils, received the Deputy Director General of Burkina Faso Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr. Agraba Patricia Badolo, accompanied by Mr.Souleymane Hebie, Chargé d’Affaires at the Embassy of Burkina Fasso in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, both sides discussed boosting trade and investment as well as promoting the mandate of both the Abu Dhabi Chamber and Burkina Faso Chamber and their roles in developing their respective local economy and the services they provide for businesses in Abu Dhabi and Burkina Faso.

During the meeting, Al Hameli emphasized on the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s keenness in strengthening its relationship with the Chambers of Commerce around the world, especially in Africa while opening new channels of communication with them.

Deputy Director General Al Hameli presented to the visiting delegation the attractive business environment of Abu Dhabi and the most significant legislation launched by the government within its visions for the next fifty years. He also presented several economic indices that clarify the Emirate’s position as one of the most preferred destination to do business and investment, pointing to the interest of the Abu Dhabi Chamber to boost its cooperation with Burkina Faso and giving Emirati businesses the opportunity to explore diverse investment prospects in different sectors including agriculture, industry, mining, and infrastructure to name a few.

For her part, Dr. Badolo praised the welcome she received at the Abu Dhabi Chamber, pointing to need to explore new opportunities of cooperation in different sectors, highlighting the many opportunities its government offers for foreign investors.

The Deputy Director General extended an invitation to the Abu Dhabi Chamber to participate in West African Business Development Forum – AFRICALLIA 2022 due to be held next October in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, commending the successful economic model of the UAE. She also paid much attention to transferring Emirati knowledge and experience in all economic, trade and administrative fields to Burkina Faso businesses to better serve bilateral interests of both Abu Dhabi and Burkina Faso.

ALSO READ-Dubai Chamber sees record membership growth

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]