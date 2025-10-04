Abu Dhabi Chamber seals US deals

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has taken significant steps to expand its international presence, signing two cooperation agreements with the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce and the Texas Association of Business during the Abu Dhabi economic delegation’s visit to the United States.

The agreements are aimed at creating new opportunities for Abu Dhabi’s business community, bolstering the UAE private sector’s footprint in the US market, and fostering strategic economic and investment partnerships aligned with the Chamber’s 2025–2028 roadmap.

Under the first agreement with the North Carolina Chamber of Commerce, both sides will promote joint investments and encourage the participation of Emirati and American businesses in exhibitions and economic forums. The deal also includes information-sharing on investment climates and trade regulations, organisation of virtual events and reciprocal visits, and the creation of a registry of Emirati companies investing in North Carolina to support joint investment opportunities. Additional collaboration areas cover technical training expertise and support for trade delegations visiting both countries.

The second agreement, signed with the Texas Association of Business, focuses on expanding trade and industrial cooperation between Abu Dhabi and Texas. The deal facilitates corporate networking, exchange of economic information, joint events and reciprocal visits, and participation in specialised exhibitions and forums. It also promotes innovation and entrepreneurship through knowledge-sharing and adoption of advanced technologies, while reaffirming the protection of intellectual property rights and confidentiality of exchanged information.

Shames Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said these partnerships reflect the Chamber’s commitment to its 2025–2028 roadmap, which prioritises empowering the private sector, fostering innovation, and supporting national companies in expanding globally.

“These agreements embody the vision of Abu Dhabi’s leadership in building a competitive and sustainable economy. By collaborating with the North Carolina Chamber and Texas Association of Business, we are enhancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global economic hub, opening new markets for our companies, and fostering an innovative business ecosystem ready to meet future demands,” Al Dhaheri added.

The agreements mark a major step in the UAE’s strategy to strengthen international economic ties, promote investment flows, and position Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for global business collaboration.