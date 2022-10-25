Diplomacy Lab launches UAE Africa Connect in Abu Dhabi

The UAE Africa Connect platform aims to strengthen the UAE’s partnership with Sub-Saharan African countries…reports Asian Lite News

The Diplomacy Lab announced ‘UAE Africa Connect’ at the Culture Summit at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi, in a speech by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, from the Office of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In his remarks, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan emphasised the depth of relations between the UAE and African countries, as well as the importance of developing these ties in various sectors, including the cultural field. He expressed that these partnerships are a testament to the UAE’s keen interest in bolstering its relations with Africa based on mutual respect and common interests.

A keynote speech titled Connecting the UAE and Africa through Culture and Innovation, within the announcement of our official launch thats taking place in the Abu Dhabi Cultural Summit 2022



The UAE Africa Connect platform aims to strengthen the UAE’s partnership with Sub-Saharan African countries and build bridges of communication and cultural, knowledge, and economic exchange in various sectors such as education, health, energy, sustainability, science, arts, heritage, literature, and economic development. It will also support projects and initiatives that serve common interests, promote talent development, and empower youth and women.

Moreover, UAE Africa Connect will work with partner countries to celebrate cultural heritage by conducting joint research and organising major events and exhibitions.

Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said, “The launch of UAE Africa Connect is an extension of the solid relations and long history between the UAE and Africa. The platform will strengthen cooperation and create joint cultural projects.”

