DP World ILT20: UAE’s Own T20 Cricket League

The start of 2023 will be super exciting once the inaugural season of the DP World International League T20 causes a stir across the nation with the promise of cricketing action that’s simply a league apart from Friday, 13 January!

Established in 2021 and sanctioned by the Emirates Cricket Board, under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman Emirates Cricket Board, the DP World ILT20 is the UAE’s professional-level T20 cricket league.

The DP World ILT20 aims to develop and lift the profile of the Associate and UAE-based player while offering an engaging, thrilling world-class T20 League for the enjoyment of cricket fans worldwide.

The month-long league will feature six teams, comprising of more than 90 international and 24 UAE-based players, battling it out across three world-class stadiums – Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub (Zayed Cricket Stadium), the Dubai International Stadium, and the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The teams are:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders (Kolkata Knight Riders) MI Emirates (Reliance Industries) Dubai Capitals (GMR) Sharjah Warriors (Capri Global) Desert Vipers (Lancer Capital) Gulf Giants (Adani Sportsline)

Starting strong with a celebration for the history books, The DP World ILT20 opening ceremony on Friday, 13 January 2023 will feature Bollywood rap icon Badshah, who performed the official DP World ILT20 anthem “Halla Halla”, and RnB sensation Jason Derulo.

The DP World ILT20 will witness some of the greatest cricketing superstars like Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, and Alex Hales battle it out for the highly coveted, magnificent trophy – alongside the top UAE players.

Throughout the 34 matches, tickets are priced starting from just AED20 for general entry, while lounge access can be enjoyed for as little as AED60. Meanwhile, tickets for hospitality and lounges start at AED120, and the price for the VIP Corporate boxes, where the fans can soak in the electrifying atmosphere and scintillating action, start at AED2,500. Fans can also buy a Season Pass at a 10% discount for hospitality areas for all home matches of any team. Children’s tickets for all games are priced at just AED 10. The tickets have already gone on sale on tickets.ilt20.ae and Platinum List.

Apart from the riveting action on the field, the DP World ILT20 organizers will focus strongly on making the tournament an ideal place for families to get together and experience fan activation initiatives such as cheer squads and in-stadia fan moments. One such initiative is Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub – Zayed Cricket Stadium’s very-popular ‘Family-Zone’, situated on the amphitheater lawn overlooking the ground, where families can relax and enjoy the matches in the mild UAE winters which make watching cricket a thoroughly enjoyable experience.

Cricket fans across the world can catch the LIVE telecast of this exciting cricket league on ZEE’s linear channels, digital platform, Zee5 as well as Zee Cinema SD, Zee Cinema HD, Zee Anmol Cinema, & Pictures HD, & Flix SD, & Flix HD, Zee Zest SD, Zee Zest HD, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Thirai.

