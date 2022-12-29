Tempted by Tandoor offers mouth-watering Indian delicacies from the streets of Old Delhi and age-old heritage recipes to Gurgaon and New Delhi. TBT menu also includes deliciously curated classic Indian dishes made with a twist like the wow worthy indo chinese dishes.

It is owned and run by Manik Ahuja and Raghav Misra who ensure to deliver amazing traditional dishes with a new-age spin for the ever evolving palates of young Indian diners across the capital city and gurugram.

TBT menu focuses on using local seasonal produce, authentic ingredients, time-tested cooking styles with a flair for a burst of flavours. Even when they add a modern spin to traditional recipes they do it without compromising the soul of the familiar dish. The idea is very simple, to provide the best culinary experience in the comfort of your home with the most competitively affordable prices.

The menu at Tempted by Tandoor reflects the tradition of Old Delhi food like The Kebab menu list offers delicacies like Hara Bhara Kebab, Kebab ‘E’ Babar and Kashmiri Mutton Seekh among others that will tantalise the palate and the memories of a meal extraordinaire will linger. The starters also include delectable options like Marchwangan Paneer, Chatori Murgh, Murgh Masakkali, Fish Amritsari to name a few of the top favourites.

Their curries are light and flavourful and top ones are Dhaba Chicken, Khurchan Paneer, Dal Makhan Wali, Mutton Rogan Josh, Mutton Korma and Spl. Nihari. To end your meal on a sweet note, simple memorable desserts like Chocolate Boat among others strike the right sweet notes.

Hailing from the families of foodies, the friend and entrepreneur duo decided to bring these popular age old delicacies to Gurugram to those who reminisce the flavours and essence of Old Delhi delights.

The experience to order a meal is seamless, the options and variety in plenty and the taste is exceptional, will leave you wanting to try more of the menu each time! Highly Recommended!

ALSO READ-Artists unite for unique compositions

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]