134 and Glorious

The 134th Durand Cup Returns to Its Spiritual Home in Kolkata, Showcasing Asia’s Oldest and the World’s Third-Oldest Football Tournament…reports Asian Lite News

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has inaugurated the 134th edition of the Durand Cup, one of the most prestigious and historic football tournaments in the world. Held in Kolkata, the tournament is organised by the Indian Armed Forces and is Asia’s oldest and the third-oldest football competition globally.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Banerjee described Bengal as the “spiritual home of football in India,” citing the state’s iconic clubs, passionate fan base, and a legacy deeply embedded in footballing history. “With its iconic clubs, passionate supporters, and a legacy that spans generations, Bengal has long been the spiritual home of football in India,” she wrote in her post.

Kolkata: Artists perform ‘Gatka’ during the inauguration of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Extending her best wishes to all players, coaches, and support staff participating in the Durand Cup, the Chief Minister praised their dedication and urged them to uphold the ideals of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence.

Banerjee also reaffirmed her government’s commitment to grassroots football development. “We believe that every young dreamer deserves a chance to shine,” she stated, while also inviting international talent to join Bengal’s vibrant football culture. “Let the game unite, inspire, and elevate. Let the spirit of football continue to thrive in Bengal.”

The Durand Cup, which began in 1888, holds a special place in Indian football history. With Kolkata playing host once again, the tournament is expected to draw huge crowds and rekindle the city’s deep-rooted love for the sport.

In the first match of the tournament played on Wednesday evening, Lalchungnunga, Saul Crespo, Bipin Singh, Dimitrios Diamantakos, and Mahesh Singh scored a goal each as 16-time champion East Bengal SC scored five unanswered goals to ease past debutants South United FC in the Group A encounter of the 134th Durand Cup.

The win in the match played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday secured all three points for the Kolkata giants.

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of the 134th Durand Cup football tournament at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

East Bengal Head Coach Oscar Bruzon named his playing eleven in a 4-2-3-1 formation, giving debuts to new signings Martand Raina and Mohammad Rashid while David Lalhlansanga started up front with P.V. Vishnu and Naorem Mahesh Singh providing support from the wings along with Saul Crespo and Edmund Lalrindika in the centre.

Anwar Ali, Lalchungnunga, and Mohammed Rakip manned the defence with the experienced Debjit Majumder in goal. South United FC started in a 4-3-3 formation with Captain S. Noel leading the defence, and junior international Makakmayum Daniyal started as the lone forward for the debutants.

It was one-way traffic in the first half, with East Bengal showcasing their technical superiority against the young and inexperienced side from Bengaluru. The 16-time champions held the major share of possession with South United defending deep inside their own half. It took them just 12 minutes to take the lead through Lalchungnunga.

SUFC skipper Noel’s headed clearance fell into the path of Chungnunga, who slammed into the top corner to give his side the lead. They doubled the lead in the 36th minute through a penalty conversion by Saul Crespo after Edmund Lalrindika was brought down in the box by 17-year-old left-back Abdul Salha.

The half-time score could have looked a lot different if East Bengal had converted their chances, with P.V. Vishnu hitting the post twice and Saul Crespo missing three free headers. SUFC, at times, defended with seven players inside their own box, creating chaos, but were lucky not to concede more than two goals at halftime. SUFC goalkeeper S. Nishanth also helped in the cause, making a couple of good saves.

during match 1 of group A between EMAMI EAST BENGAL FC and SOUTH UNITED FC of 134th Durand Cup in Kolkata on 23rd July, 2025. Subham Banejee – Clicksage/ Durand cup

East Bengal started the second half from where they left the first, attacking on every possible opportunity, but SUFC defended resiliently, restricting space for the opposition. David Hmar, Mohammad Rashid, and Mahesh Singh came close during this period of time with their efforts.

The third goal came in the 80th minute with two substitutes combining to convert a sweeping move. Diamantakos’ clever through pass between two defenders found Bipin Singh, whose first-time curling effort found the net through the hands of the goalkeeper. Diamantakos then went on to score the fourth for East Bengal, converting a free kick from the edge of the box, which trickled into the net after the goalkeeper could not gather the ball, which was straight at him.

East Bengal then went on to score a fifth in the 90th minute with skipper Mahesh Singh expertly finding the top corner with his weaker right foot to complete a five-star performance.

ISL side Jamshedpur FC will face Nepal’s Tribhuvan Army FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur as the Jamshedpur leg of the tournament will kick off on Thursday.