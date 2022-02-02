Expo 2020 Dubai will host Terry Fox Run on Saturday to mark World Cancer Day and bring expo’s Health and Wellness Week to a close…reports Asian Lite News

The charity family fun run is being held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee, and Chairperson of Al Jalila Foundation, who supported the very first Terry Fox Run in Dubai in 1994.

The Terry Fox Run takes its name from a young Canadian university student who lost a leg to cancer. Wanting to give hope to cancer patients, the amputee athlete ran 5,373 km – close to a marathon every day for 143 days – to raise funds for cancer research. Now an annual event in 33 countries across five continents, it has evolved into the largest fundraising event in support of cancer research globally.

Organised by Canadian Business Council Dubai and hosted by Expo 2020 Dubai to support Al Jalila Foundation, this year’s run continues its tradition as a 3 or 5km non-competitive family fun run. The event is open to all ages and abilities, and participants can choose to either run or walk the course; strollers are also welcome. In support of World Cancer Day, participants are encouraged to wear blue and orange.

Expo 2020 Dubai(Photo credit_Twitter@Expo2020Dubai)

This year’s World Cancer Day, an annual initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), aims to raise awareness of closing the care gap.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Managing Director of Expo 2020 Dubai said, “The Terry Fox Run at Expo 2020 Dubai is held in support of World Cancer Day and aims to inspire collective action against what remains a leading cause of death worldwide.”

Since the first such run in Dubai in 1994, the foundation has raised more than AED8 million for cancer research projects in the UAE.

“Cancer research in the UAE really gained momentum because of the Terry Fox Run and the longstanding support of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, to whom we remain eternally grateful. Participants in the Terry Fox Run and any other donors wanting to support the cause are warmly welcomed for their contribution, which can be made on the registration page for the event,” said Ara Sahakian, former executive director and volunteer consultant to the Terry Fox Foundation, in Dubai for the event.

Registration is AED100 per person and free for children up to 17 years old. All participants will receive three Expo 2020 Dubai entry tickets allowing full access to the Expo site. All net proceeds from registration will be donated to Al Jalila Foundation to support cancer research projects in the UAE partnering with the Terry Fox Foundation.

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of Al Jalila Foundation said, “Terry Fox is a symbol of hope for cancer patients. He started a global movement for cancer research, and it is inspiring to see the annual run (and its cause) continue to grow every year around the world.”

Colin Beaton, Chairman of Canadian Business Council Dubai, stated, “Terry Fox is a Canadian hero, and his legacy is part of the Canadian DNA. We are honoured to act on behalf of the Terry Fox Foundation to organise this special edition of the Terry Fox Run at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

In tribute to Fox’s Canadian heritage, the run will start and end at Jubilee Park, just beside the Canada Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Post-event celebrations include performances by a Canadian artist on the Jubilee stage and some special Canadian treats offered to all participants from the Canada Pavilion.

