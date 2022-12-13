Hyatt to expand luxury portfolio across continents

By 2026, these hotels will increase Hyatt’s luxury brand footprint in EAME by over 30% in key growth markets that matter most to guests, World of Hyatt loyalty program members, customers and owners…reports Asian Lite News

Hyatt announces continued global growth of it’s luxury brand portfolio with a robust pipeline of highly anticipated openings over the next three years across Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EAME). The 13 hotels set to join Hyatt’s esteemed brands including Park Hyatt, Andaz, Grand Hyatt, Thompson Hotels, Miraval Resorts & Spas, and The Unbound Collection by Hyatt will debut in some of the world’s most sought-after destinations including the U.K., Spain, South Africa, Austria, Finland and more. By 2026, these hotels will increase Hyatt’s luxury brand footprint in EAME by over 30% in key growth markets that matter most to guests, World of Hyatt loyalty program members, customers and owners.

As leisure travel continues to drive recovery in many parts of the world, Hyatt remains committed to catering to high-end travelers to meet the rising demand for luxury travel experiences. Following a strong year of luxury hotel openings in 2022, including La Zambra, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Costa Del Sol, 7Pines Resort Sardinia, part of the Destination by Hyatt portfolio, and the debut of the Thompson Hotels brand in Spain with Thompson Madrid, Hyatt’s luxury inventory currently accounts for approximately 25% of Hyatt’s distribution in EAME. Hyatt’s anticipated openings through 2025 signal its commitment to creating more story-worthy experiences and unforgettable stays that exceed the expectations of the luxury traveler.

“Hyatt’s heritage is luxury; it is in our DNA. Our luxury brands across Europe, Africa and the Middle East set a global benchmark for delivering personalized and engaged service, and world-class offerings that cater to the high-end traveller,” said Javier Águila, Group President, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, Hyatt. “The global luxury travel market is seeing remarkable growth as recovery continues, and the EAME region expects to capture a large portion of this segment. Our impressive pipeline of luxury properties and growing portfolio of diverse brands signals Hyatt’s commitment to thoughtful brand growth in desirable destinations and further reinforces Hyatt’s position as a leader in luxury hospitality.”

The strategic growth of Hyatt’s luxury portfolio throughout EAME will feature key milestones such as the opening of four Park Hyatt branded hotels including the return of the Park Hyatt brand to London; the introduction of the first Hyatt-branded hotel in Helsinki with the debut of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Finland; the introduction of the Andaz brand to Lisbon; and the unveiling of the first Miraval luxury wellness resort outside of the U.S., located on Saudi Arabia’s Shura Island. Each new property has been carefully selected to complement Hyatt’s elevated luxury brand portfolio, encapsulating Hyatt’s signature of unprecedented, immersive luxury experiences, inspired by the vibrant cultures and stories of their locations.

