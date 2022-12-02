Lulu inks deal to promote UAE agricultural produce

Lulu Group will procure 15,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Elite Agro over the next year, which will be promoted and sold through all Lulu Hypermarkets in the UAE….reports Asian Lite News

In the presence of Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, the Abu Dhabi headquartered Lulu Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Elite Agro Holding to procure and promote the locally grown vegetables, In addition to launching “Khair Al Emarat” to promote local agricultural products.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Abdulmonem Almarzooqi, CEO of Elite Agro Holding, and Saifee Rupawala, CEO of Lulu Group, in the presence of Yusuffali MA, Chairman of Lulu Group at Lulu Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi.

As part of the agreement, Lulu Group will procure 15,000 tonnes of fresh fruits and vegetables from Elite Agro over the next year, which will be promoted and sold through all Lulu Hypermarkets in the UAE.

Speaking on the occasion, Elite Agro Holding Chief Executive Officer and Member of the board Dr. Almarzooqi said, “Our agreement with LuLu Group, one of the largest retailers in the GCC, Asia and Africa, enhances our farm to table offering for locally-grown, fresh varieties of healthy fruit and vegetables. We look forward to strengthening our relationship with LuLu Group through this MoU and increasing our production of high quality locally grown food that our customers can trust.”

“Furthermore, this MoU also underlines Elite Agro’s commitment to boosting local farms production capacities, as well as increasing food security and competitiveness in the UAE. We give our unwavering support to the recently-announced UAE Vision 2031 to increase investment in the food sector by 100 percent by 2030” he added.

For his part, Yusuffali MA commented, “We are extremely proud and delighted to join hands with Elite Agro Holding to procure and promote locally grown vegetables. As a key stakeholder in the food security of the country, we have always been supporting UAE agricultural sector and I am sure this MOU will further widen the market and popularity of locally grown Agri-produce.”

“Our UAE farmers and the local manufacturers are industrious and hard-working. On the occasion of UAE National Day, we felt it was only fitting to award them and recognise their contribution to our beloved Emirates,” he added.

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]