Start of a new era of development and prosperity: Fatima bint Mubarak

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, stated that this year, the 51st National Day celebrations are taking place as the country is starting a new era of its journey towards achieving further development and prosperity, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

‘’We are approaching the 60th year of the UAE’s journey, which has been full of cultural, developmental and humanitarian achievements, and we aim to strengthen our principles and traditional national identity, presenting a unique Emirati model of investing in a country’s citizens,” said H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in a statement on the occasion of the UAE’s 51st National Day.

‘’As we celebrate the UAE’s 51st National Day, we remember, with pride and appreciation, the late Founding Leader, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who believed in building a strong and unified country and worked hard to achieve this dream with the Founding Fathers, until the dream came true with the formation of the UAE and the start of its journey of building and development. It has now become a leading destination for job seekers from all nationalities.

‘’This year, the 51st National Day celebrations are taking place as the country is starting a new era of its journey towards achieving further development and prosperity, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He is continuing the journey of the late Sheikh Zayed and strengthening the country’s global stature, aided by his distinguished character and wise vision and his belief in the country’s citizens, as well as his keenness to make both citizens and residents happy and advance the country in all areas, by working closely with his brothers, Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates,” Sheikha Fatima added.

‘’On this precious national occasion, I extend my appreciation for the giving of Emirati women in all areas and their keenness to continue achieving national successes and contribute to the development process by engaging in all leading positions, which will reinforce the country’s international stature in women’s empowerment.

I also thank Emirati women for their valuable efforts to address the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, which enabled the country to return to normalcy and end related precautionary measures,” she said in conclusion.

