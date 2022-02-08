Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Monday received Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE…reports Asian Lite News

The meeting was also attended by Mattar Salem Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and several senior officers and officials from the ministry and Japanese delegation.

During the meeting, Al Bowardi welcomed Isomata and highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between the UAE and Japan, which witness the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations this year.

Mohammed Al Bowardi meets Japanese Ambassador(WAM)

He also wished Isomata success in his new position and a good stay in the UAE.

Both sides then discussed their defence and military cooperation and ways of boosting them to serve their mutual interests, and regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Isomata lauded the UAE’s progress and the successful organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai.

He also reiterated Japan’s condemnation of the terrorist Houthi attack on the UAE and expressed his country’s support and solidarity with any measures the UAE deems necessary to protect its and the region’s safety and security. (WAM)

