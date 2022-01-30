His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Australia’s Governor-General General David Hurley at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

During the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and David Hurley discussed ties between the UAE and Australia and ways of strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of culture, tourism, commerce and science.

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Australia’s Governor-General at Expo 2020 (WAM)

The meeting, attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also discussed regional and international issues of common interest. It also highlighted the keenness of the leadership of both countries to bolster bilateral relations and cooperation.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praised Australia’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai and its focus on innovation in various fields. His Highness underlined the importance of exploring new avenues of cooperation in priority sectors during the next phase.

David Hurley expressed his pleasure to be visiting the UAE. He stressed that the two countries share a robust relationship, which he hopes to further deepen by expanding the scope of cooperation in various fields, especially tourism and sustainable technologies.

The Governor-General of Australia also praised the outstanding organisation of Expo 2020 Dubai and the city’s impressive ability to successfully host major events despite the exceptional circumstances the world is witnessing.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline & Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; as well as ministers and top executives from the Government of Dubai. (WAM)

