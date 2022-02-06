His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with His Majesty King Philippe of Belgium, who is on a visit to the UAE to participate in Belgium’s National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The meeting, which took place at Expo 2020 Dubai’s Sustainability Pavilion, was attended by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

Mohammed bin Rashid meets King of Belgium at Expo 2020 (WAM)

Welcoming King Philippe, his wife Queen Mathilde and the delegation that accompanied them, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Belgium. Belgium’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai provides a new opportunity for both countries to advance their commercial, cultural and knowledge-based economic cooperation, His Highness noted. At a broader level, the UAE is looking forward to strengthening its strategic partnership with the European Union, building on the strong historical relations between the two sides, he said.

The meeting discussed how UAE and Belgium can broaden the horizons of economic cooperation in various fields, especially investment and technology. Both sides agreed that advancement of cooperation requires the two countries to enhance interaction and generate more opportunities for the private sectors of both countries to invest in each other’s markets.



The two leaders stressed the importance of spreading the values of peace and cooperation in the world and promoting openness and coexistence by encouraging constructive dialogue between nations and cultures.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; other ministers and senior officials. (WAM)

