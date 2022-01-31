Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, at the UAE pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai.

Welcoming President Isaac Herzog, who is on his first official visit to the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said that Expo 2020 Dubai, which features the participation of more than 190 countries, provides opportunities for countries across the world to explore wider cooperation in various fields. The mega global event seeks to shape a better future for humanity based on peaceful coexistence and sharing of expertise and resources.

Mohammed bin Rashid meets President of Israel at Expo 2020 (WAM)

They discussed various regional and international developments, issues of common concern, and international efforts to accelerate the pace of global recovery.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence. (WAM)

