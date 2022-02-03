His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Pedro Sanchez, the Prime Minister of Spain, at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the UAE and Spain and prospects of enhancing cooperation in various fields, especially business and investment. The meeting also explored new avenues to share expertise in various sectors for the benefit of the people of the two nations.

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Spain at Expo 2020 (WAM)

The two leaders also discussed a number of regional and global topics of mutual interest, and global efforts to accelerate economic recovery.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed commended the deep historical ties between the UAE and Spain, and the country’s keenness to further strengthen bilateral relations. He noted that the two countries have a shared desire to expand cooperation and benefit from each other’s expertise and knowledge in various fields, particularly future industries.

His Highness said that Spain’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai provides an opportunity to explore prospects for expanding collaboration, mainly in economic and technological fields, as well as enhance cultural and knowledge exchange.

Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the UAE’s keenness to provide a conducive environment for investments as part of its economic approach that is based on openness, which is a key pillar of the UAE’s foreign policy.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed Spain’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in the years ahead. He also highlighted the positive and influential role played by the UAE both regionally and globally and praised its unique development model.

The meeting was also attended by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, along with other senior officials from both nations.

Sheikh Mohammed and the Prime Minister of Spain also attended the signing of several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cooperation in diverse areas including industry, technology, climate change, education, health and information security.

The agreements included an MoU to promote collaboration, which was signed by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, and José Manuel Albares Bueno, Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation. Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, and Maria Reyes Maroto Illera, Spain’s Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, also signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of industry and advanced technologies.

Another MoU on climate action was signed by Mariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, and José Manuel Albares Bueno.

Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation also signed several agreements which included: an MoU on higher education, signed by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; an MoU in the field of health and a joint declaration of intent, both signed by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; an annex to an MoU signed on the visiting teacher programme for Spanish language teaching, signed by Jameela bint Salem Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; and an MoU on cybersecurity, signed by Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al-Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cyber Security Council.

Another MoU between the Spanish Government and Mubadala Investment was signed by Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer at Mubadala Investment Company.

There are more than 200 Spanish companies operating across various sectors in the UAE. The volume of trade between the two countries has exceeded more than AED7.7 billion. (WAM)

