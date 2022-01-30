His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today visited the German pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

During the visit, His Highness highlighted the importance of Germany’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, given its extensive knowledge and experience in the field of innovation and in providing solutions that serve humanity.

H.H. Sheikh Mohammed also emphasised the opportunities that the mega event offers to share ideas and innovations that contribute to building a better future for humanity. The UAE is keen to support innovative ideas that seek to enhance people’s happiness and quality of life, he noted.

His Highness toured the pavilion accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the tour, Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the various features of the German pavilion, located at the Sustainability District. Under the theme ‘Campus Germany’, the pavilion features sustainability-themed examples of innovation and ingenuity.

His Highness was also briefed on the pavilion’s individual exhibition spaces which have been designed to create an immersive experience for visitors. The pavilion features an ‘Energy Lab’, ‘Future City Lab’ and a ‘Biodiversity Lab’, which showcase various German innovations that promote sustainability. (WAM)

