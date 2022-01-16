South Korea will speed up cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in key eco-friendly technologies for the hydrogen economy…reports Asian Lite News

South Korea will speed up cooperation with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in key eco-friendly technologies for the hydrogen economy, visiting President Moon Jae-in said here on Sunday, as Seoul seeks to expand the horizons of energy cooperation with the Persian Gulf nation.

Moon, who is in Dubai for a three-day visit as part of his week-long trip to the Middle East, made the remarks at a business forum attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the nation’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and other senior UAE officials, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Since South Korea won a $20 billion contract in 2009 to construct four nuclear reactors in Barakah, UAE, the two nations have been seeking to expand cooperation in other sectors.

“South Korea and the UAE have made many achievements throughout deeper cooperation in traditional energy sectors, including oil and nuclear power plants,” he told the forum.

ALSO READ: ‘UK, UAE free trade talks nearing agreement’

The countries UAE will “expand energy cooperation into the hydrogen sector, a core energy resource in the age of carbon neutrality”, the President added.

Also on Sunday, Moon plans to pay a visit to a “Day of Korea” ceremony at the Expo 2020 Dubai and hold a meeting with the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the talks, Moon and the UAE Prime Minister plan to discuss ways to expand cooperation in infrastructure, efforts to tackle climate change and space.

The two leaders will also discuss South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 Expo.

In Dubai, Moon will step up South Korea’s campaign to host the Expo in the nation’s southeastern port city of Busan.

Advertisements

