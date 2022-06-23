Summer pass active for Abu Dhabi’s ‘Summer Like You Mean It’

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass also covers complimentary transportation within the city on the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus network and within Yas Island on the Yas Express…reports Asian Lite News

Following the launch of Abu Dhabi’s ‘Summer Like You Mean It’ campaign at Arabian Travel Market this year, the innovative Abu Dhabi Summer Pass is now live on summerpass.visitabudhabi.ae. Developed by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the pass rounds up the top sights and experiences of the UAE capital in an exclusive all-access bundle, and is valid until 31 August 2022.

Offering world-class hospitality, family fun, and entertainment to residents and visitors, Abu Dhabi is making the destination even more accessible with the new Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, which is priced at AED 599 for adults and AED 499 for children between 4 and 17 years of age. The pass is complimentary for children aged 3 and below.

Holders of the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass can ride the world’s fastest roller coaster at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, meet their favourite DC Superheroes at Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi, and enjoy more than 40 rides and slides at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi.

The pass also includes a one-day visit to Louvre Abu Dhabi, as well as discounted access to 13 cultural landmarks and institutions across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, including Qasr Al Hosn, House of Artisans, Qasr Al Watan, Al Ain Palace Museum, Al Jahili Fort, and Qasr Al Muwaiji.

The Abu Dhabi Summer Pass also covers complimentary transportation within the city on the Visit Abu Dhabi Shuttle Bus network and within Yas Island on the Yas Express.

Visitors can also obtain the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass, saving up to 50 percent, when booking their stay from a selection of 40 world-class hotels on summer.visitabudhabi.aehttps://visitabudhabi.ae/, that includes W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, The WBTM Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island.

For more information on Abu Dhabi and its diverse range of summer experiences, please go to VisitAbuDhabi.ae.

Top unmissable sights and attractions via the Abu Dhabi Summer Pass

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi: Bond with your family upside down as you ride the world’s fastest rollercoaster at a record-breaking speed of 240 kilometres per hour. Showcasing more than 20 exhilarating and educational rides and attractions, incredible shopping, and authentic Italian dining experiences, this indoor theme park is the perfect destination for an action-packed day out with your loved ones. Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi: Surprise your kids with their favourite movie characters and superheroes, including Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman. This 153,000-square-metre indoor theme park boasts 29 state-of-the-art rides, interactive family-friendly attractions, upbeat live entertainment, a range of dining options to suit all tastes, and exclusive shopping outlets. Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi: Feel the rush of a looping freefall waterslide, surf the waves of excitement, and hang on the Middle East’s longest suspended rollercoaster at the UAE’s most exciting waterpark. With more than 40 rides, slides and attractions, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi offers an unforgettable experience to visitors of all ages. Louvre Abu Dhabi: Find creative inspiration at this universal museum that celebrates world cultures and connections and houses hundreds of the globe’s most priceless works of art in a breath-taking structure. Louvre Abu Dhabi is so spectacular that you will want to snap the structure’s enormous dome composed of 7,850 stars that filter light through their perforations, creating a dazzling display known as the ‘rain of light’. Qasr Al Hosn & House of Artisans: Journey through the past at the oldest standing structure in Abu Dhabi. Built around the 1790s, this commanding Qasr Al Hosn overlooked the coastal trade routes and protected the growing settlement established on the island. Those looking for unique mementoes will love the site’s House of Artisans, where local artisans create beautiful artworks on-site, with pieces available to purchase. Qasr Al Watan: Discover the rich legacy of knowledge and tradition that has shaped the UAE’s journey at this majestic cultural landmark which is also a working presidential palace. Boosting cultural understanding of the nation and emphasising its incredible history, Qasr Al Watan is an exquisitely crafted tribute to Arabian heritage and artistry, with its architecture and design echoing the significance and function of the impressive exhibits and iconic rooms housed within its halls. Al Ain Palace Museum: Get a glimpse of the 20th century Emirati way of life and learn about the life of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE at Al Ain Palace. Built in 1937, it was renovated and converted to a house museum in 2001 and features some of the architectural features typical of the Transition Period (1930s–60s).

