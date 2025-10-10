London forum boosts UAE trade links

The forum also showcased the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s three-year roadmap, which aims to foster a flexible and dynamic business ecosystem that drives innovation and entrepreneurship….reports Asian Lite News

Abu Dhabi is intensifying its engagement with international markets, aiming to foster a resilient, innovative, and globally competitive economy. The Abu Dhabi-London Business Connect, organised by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) in London, provided a high-level platform for business leaders and investors to explore opportunities in the emirate and deepen economic cooperation between Abu Dhabi and the United Kingdom.

Addressing the forum, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADCCI, highlighted Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for talent, high-value enterprises, and quality investments. He emphasised the emirate’s ongoing efforts to strengthen ties with global economic powerhouses, empower the private sector, and develop a robust and competitive business ecosystem as part of its multi-dimensional strategy to future-proof the economy.

“Over the past decades, the emirate has succeeded in building a robust ecosystem and economic relations, enabling companies to grow, expand, and contribute meaningfully to communities,” Al Zaabi said. He noted that Abu Dhabi provides companies and investors with the capabilities needed to thrive. “More than 40 of our homegrown private sector and family businesses participated in the forum in London to explore opportunities in new markets, including the United Kingdom, and pursue joint ventures with international counterparts,” he added.

The forum also showcased the Abu Dhabi Chamber’s three-year roadmap, which aims to foster a flexible and dynamic business ecosystem that drives innovation and entrepreneurship. According to Al Zaabi, the roadmap connects companies to global opportunities and facilitates access to high-growth markets through trade facilitation and the UAE’s comprehensive economic partnership agreements with more than 25 countries.

Abu Dhabi’s economic performance reinforces the success of its diversification strategy. The emirate has achieved record GDP growth for 17 consecutive quarters, while non-oil sectors have grown around 7% in recent years, contributing more than half of total GDP. “We are building world-class hubs in finance, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, life sciences, and advanced industries – constructing a future economy that is diverse, innovative, inclusive, and sustainable,” Al Zaabi said. “We are not only inviting investors to invest in Abu Dhabi, but to invest with Abu Dhabi. We offer a global gateway to opportunity, where capital finances projects that make a tangible difference to the quality of life, work, and prosperity of communities.”

Trade data further highlights Abu Dhabi’s growing global footprint. In the first half of 2025, non-oil foreign trade increased by 34.7% compared with the same period in 2024. Non-oil trade with the United Kingdom has grown by 22.5% over the past five years, reflecting the expanding economic partnership between the two markets.

The London forum brought together prominent representatives from Abu Dhabi’s public and private sectors, including the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group, Abu Dhabi Customs, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Mubadala Investment Company, Aldar Properties, and Hub71. Participants explored ways to strengthen trade links, investment flows, and strategic partnerships, while gaining insights into Abu Dhabi’s diverse business and investment landscape.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber continues to play a pivotal role in boosting private sector competitiveness, expanding international reach, and connecting local businesses to global markets. As the voice of Abu Dhabi’s private sector, the Chamber advocates for business interests, contributes to shaping economic policies, and facilitates access to global opportunities through strategic partnerships and trade agreements.

Through initiatives such as the Abu Dhabi-London Business Connect, the emirate is not only presenting itself as an attractive investment destination but also reinforcing its commitment to economic diversification, sustainable growth, and global collaboration.