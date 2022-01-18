The Commonwealth of The Bahamas celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai on Monday, with the island nation showcasing its vibrant musical heritage and colourful tourism offerings…reports Asian Lite News

The country’s delegation, led by Philip Davis, QC, Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, was welcomed by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Nahyan said, “With a pavilion exhibition that centres around showcasing the Bahamas’ sustainability practices, which allow resilience in the face of climate change, as well as the development of a blue economy and efforts to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, we are pleased to have such an active and strong representation of the Bahamas at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Today we celebrated the National Day of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas at Expo 2020 Dubai!



We were honoured to host the Honourable Philip Davis QC, Prime Minister of the Bahamas, who was welcomed by His Excellency Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan pic.twitter.com/f7ljzNQdfP — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) January 17, 2022

“We are proud of the thriving relations we share with the Bahamas, which are based on the principles of respect and friendship. With this in mind, and at Expo 2020 Dubai and beyond, we hope to build on the existing partnerships between our two countries, and explore the potential for further collaboration in areas of mutual interest, such as investment, trade, tourism and renewable energy, with the aim of ensuring the prosperity and wellbeing of our people.”

For his part, Davis said, “For small countries such as The Bahamas, it is sometimes difficult for our voices to be heard on the world stage. But we know that when we sing and dance and fully express our creative, cultural identity, we make a much bigger splash in the global imagination. In turn, we know that it is also a chance for us to see others, to listen to them, and to learn.

“By building friendships, exploring joint opportunities, and working together to overcome the great global challenges of these times, the spirit of Expo is will continue. Whether it is investment in a growing technological future, or acting jointly to address the existential challenges of climate change, for each of us here, for all of us around the world, we can be certain that we are all in this together.”

The celebrations continued at Al Wasl Plaza with a spirited performance by Passionate Expressions Dance Studio (PEDS), who brought the archipelago’s rich, kaleidoscopic topography to life with an upbeat dance and musical performance paying tribute to its pink flamingos, powdery sands, shimmering waters, ancient caves and queen conch shells.

Located in the Sustainability District of Expo 2020 Dubai, The Bahamas Pavilion showcases its natural beauty, ecosystems, and biodiversity with a focus on the impact of climate change in the island nation as well as important steps towards a sustainable future. (WAM)

