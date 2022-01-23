Tunisia has condemned the terrorist attack by the terrorist Houthi militia on civil areas and facilities in the UAE…reports Asian Lite News

This was stated during a phone call between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Othman Jerandi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tunisia, who affirmed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the Houthi terrorist attack.

Jerandi expressed his rejection of these terrorist attacks that targeted the security and sovereignty of the UAE.

The top Tunisian diplomat extended his condolences to the UAE leadership, government and people over the victims of this terrorist attack and wished a quick recovery to the injured. (WAM)

