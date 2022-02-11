UAE Minister of Culture and Youth Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, welcomed British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries at Expo 2020 Dubai…reports Asian Lite News

Al Kaabi said UK’s pavilion theme of ‘Innovating for a Shared Future’ demonstrates the country’s pivotal role in leading innovation efforts globally.

Meanwhile, Dorries said UK and UAE have strengthened their relationship through new and ambitious ‘Partnership for the Future’ according to Khaleej Times report.

“The UK and UAE share a deep and historic bond. We’re committed to tackling global issues together, and we’ve strengthened that relationship through our new and ambitious ‘Partnership for the Future’ – which, alongside our expanded UAE-UK Sovereign Investment Partnership, we’ll use to create new trade, and collaborate on a number of areas including life sciences, education, climate and security,” Dorries was quoted as saying.

“We’re the home of Shakespeare…, [Harry] Potter and [James] Bond; Adele and Ed Sheeran; Isaac Newton and Stephen Hawking; the birthplace of the man who invented the world wide web – changing life as we know it; and the country where the greatest game on earth, football, was invented. It’s hard to condense thousands of years of literature and innovation, science and creativity into one single space – and so I’d recommend that people come and see it with their own eyes with a visit to the UK,” she added.

