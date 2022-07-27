J&K Workers Party marks Kargil Vijay Divas

President Mir Junaid addresses people on the 23rd Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas. He narrates the inspiring stories of martyrs and reviewed the preparation of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

On the 23rd anniversary of Kargil Vijay Divas, Mir Junaid, President J&K Workers Party, addressed the rural population of Kashmir. During the various meetings, Mir narrated the stories of brave martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Mir Junaid, President J&K Workers Party, paying tributes to martyrs

The crowd was also extremely enthusiastic about volunteering for Har Ghar Tiranga initiative.

The campaign under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to hoist Tiranga to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. Pertinently, the citizens of J&K too are putting their efforts on ground to make the event a grand success is J&K. The event is certainly imbibing and cultivating the nationalistic and patriotic fervours among the youngsters.

Mir also requested the religious heads of Kashmir to encourage people to participate in this grand event.

Event at War Memorial

Lt. General A.D.S. Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps on behalf of all the ranks of the Corps paid homage to the Kargil War heroes in a solemn ceremony held at the War Memorial in Badami Bagh Cantonment here on Tuesday.

The proceedings included brief narration of the Kargil War highlighting the saga of courage and valour of the martyrs, prayers by religious teachers and laying of wreaths in proud remembrance of the valiant heroes who participated in the operations.

“The Chinar Corps on this historic day remembers the 527 gallant soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.

Kashmiris holding Kargil Vijay Diwas Mashaal during a Trianga boat rally in River Jhelum during the celebrations of Kargil Vijay Diwas in Srinagar-Umar Ganie (2)

“We also salute the serving soldiers and veterans who took part in the tough battle at treacherous heights along the Line of Control,” the army said.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year to commemorate India’s spectacular victory over Pakistan on this day in 1999. Indian Army launched ‘Operation Vijay’ in May 1999 to evict the Pakistani Army intruders from the Kargil heights.

Intruders from Northern Light Infantry (Part of Pakistani Regular Army) had treacherously occupied these heights in an attempt to endanger the vital Srinagar-Leh National Highway.

After over 60 days of war, the Indian Army with Chinar Corps at the forefront of the battle triumphed over the Pakistan Army and chased them out completely from the heights of Drass, Mushkoh, Kaksar and Batalik.

Recognising the indomitable courage in the face of the enemy, four Param Vir Chakras, nations highest gallantry award along with many others were awarded to the gallant warriors of the Kargil war.

