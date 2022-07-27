UAE reviews experience in combating Covid

The UAE delegation was headed by Saeed Rashid Al Hebsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation…reports Asian Lite News

The UAE participated in the Fourth Regional High-Level Conference on the Protection and Promotion of Human Rights, which began on Monday at the headquarters of the Secretariat General of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The conference discussed the impact of crises on human rights in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and was held in cooperation with the Arab League Secretariat General and the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

UAE records 199 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE delegation was headed by Saeed Rashid Al Hebsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC). In his remarks, Al Hebsi underscored that the UAE Government, since the beginning of the pandemic, has worked to preserve public health by launching a wide range of laws, policies, decisions, and precautionary and preventive measures that limited the pandemic’s impact.

He explained that the UAE Government’s measures and efforts aligned with the best practices and recommendations of specialised international organisations such as the World Health Organisation and United Nations bodies, mechanisms, and committees concerned with human rights.

Al Hebsi also provided an overview of the policies, programmes, and strategies adopted by the country as part of efforts to overcome the pandemic. Most notable among them is the UAE’s post-COVID-19 strategy, which aims to develop governmental work through action plans, policies, and mechanisms covering six main sectors: health, economy, food security, education, society, and government.​

ALSO READ: UAE Rulers Discuss National Issues

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]