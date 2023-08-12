Claude Monet: The immersive experience to make its debut in London

This upcoming exhibition and immersive experience will bring the artist to life in the heart of East London’s Brick Lane. A preview by lifestyle columnist Riccha Grrover for Asian Lite International.

Following a successful run of Dalí Cybernetics: The Immersive Experience at The Boiler House, 152 Brick Lane, Exhibition Hub, and their partner, live-entertainment discovery platform Fever, will now present Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience at the same venue, opening this September.

The experience will feature Exhibition Hub’s award-winning, 4K digital mapping techniques through which guests are fully enveloped in Monet’s brilliant and contemplative works in a 3500 square-foot Immersive Gallery. This breathtaking experience goes even further to immerse guests into Monet’s life by placing them in stunning re-creations of Monet’s creative atelier and his luscious gardens at Giverny, while also taking guests on an unparalleled VR journey with the artist.

Break the plane of Monet’s most famous paintings and explore the magnificent landscapes that inspired his works. The show promises a new way to immerse yourself in his masterpieces like never before.

Tickets will be available to purchase from August 1st through Fever’s marketplace.

“After such an overwhelmingly positive response to our Van Gogh, Klimt and Dali exhibits we knew we had to bring Monet: The Immersive Experience to London,” says Mario Iacampo, CEO and Creative Director of Exhibition Hub. “We can’t wait for locals and visitors alike to experience Monet’s incredible works in 360-degree digital surround accompanied by a soaring orchestral score.”

Through this immersive experience, guests will be transported into Monet’s world-renowned works of art, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the artist’s Impressionist style and brushstrokes. They will embark on a captivating journey, exploring the artist’s life, career, and secrets, as they witness his artistic genius like never before.

Claude Monet: The Immersive Experience is a must-see for anyone looking to discover and enjoy art in a unique and innovative way. With advanced technologies, an immersive gallery, and a historic venue, the exhibition promises to transport visitors to Monet’s world-renowned works of art, creating a truly unforgettable experience.

DETAILS:

Location: Boiler House, 152 Brick Ln, London E1 6RU

Dates: 28th September until February 2024

