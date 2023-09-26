From Smart Homes to Sensory Homes

The premise does seem like it is right out of The Matrix and very Metaverse-ish, but it becomes obvious that in the next few years, we will all live in residences that offer such augmented ambiences…reports Asian Lite News

As you can tell, the last decade has been a game-changer in how we perceive reality. Smart tech and new media have impacted every facet of our lives, especially how we communicate and consume content. However, apart from smart home technology, in the field of architecture, we have underestimated how multimedia immersive experiences will alter the way we navigate built environments.

Abhimanyu Chopra, Founder of Chopra’s Designs, has built his expertise in Experiential Design and would like to educate the readers on The Power of Experiential Design in Transforming Home Interiors.

The piece will delve into unveiling the transformative power of experiential design and how this innovative design approach redefines the way we interact with our living spaces. Using LED wall designs, projection lighting, motion-sensor technologies, and immersive audio lighting, it will demonstrate how emotionally striking aesthetics increase connections to one’s home by making it highly personalised.

This idea of new-age design will entice H&D Trends readers and educate them on this emerging design trend.

