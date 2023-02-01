German Ambassador hails Kochi Muziris Biennale

Apart from being a high ranking diplomat , Ackermann is also a popular art historian and he added that the creative works of Indian artists are amazing…reports Asian Lite News

The Kochi Muziris Biennale ranks among the best when it comes to premier art events in the world according, to Dr Philipp Ackermann, German Ambassador to India, who is also an art historian.



This is the fifth edition of the Biennale and will run till April.



“The innovative creations invoke a strong sense of vigour and vitality while the artists have attempted to churn out progressive political statements through their works using boundless imagination. The reactive and thought-provoking works are open to interpretations and help create a new awareness among viewers. This is not just another art exhibition,” said Ackermann.

Apart from being a high ranking diplomat , Ackermann is also a popular art historian and he added that the creative works of Indian artists are amazing.



“The Kochi Biennale is curated in a clear and implicit manner. The native artists too deserve special applause for their distinctive and creative aesthetic artworks,” added Ackermann, and pointed out that Kerala can surely be proud of holding the art grandeur.



The fifth edition of the Kochi Biennale is now back with a bang after a four year hiatus that features over 200 projects of 90 artists.

Air India Express gets new tail art

The Air India Express has unveiled a new tail art developed at the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and installed on Boeing 737-800 aircraft VT-AXN.



The 25-feet-long tail art is an adaptation of an original acrylic painting by artist G.S.Smitha that depicts a parallel timeline through the planes of memory, recreating colorful landscapes filled with chameleons, grasshoppers, micro-organisms and aquatic creatures.



According to soures, the metaphysical painting simultaneously reveals the enigma of tiny creatures and the enormity of hills and flowerbeds.



The unveiling event took place at a hangar of Air India Engineering Services Limited situated at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on the occasion of Republic day.

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, State Minister of Public Works and Tourism who unveiled it said, back in 1935, Mr Tata’s first plane landed in this very Thiruvananathapuram international airport and we have seen many such milestones in Kerala.



“The vibrant tail art that carries the culture of India and this unique partnership between Air India Express and Kochi Biennale shows their commitment to art and culture,” said Riyas.



The 5th edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale festival, which began in December 2022 will continue till April 2023. It’s Asia’s largest contemporary art festival and Air India and Air India Express are the official travel partners for the festival.



Aloke Singh, CEO of Air India Express said, “Kochi – Muziriz Biennale has emerged as one of its kind art event in the country, and by placing a piece of art developed by Biennale on our aircraft, we take the spirit of Biennale to the overseas. I am sure this will go a long way strengthening the tourism potential of this art event.”

