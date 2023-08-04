Sanskruti Centre hosts talk on Relevance of Natyashastra

The program began with opening words by Amish Tripathi, Director of the Nehru Centre, followed by a cultural outset that included a Vedic hymn presented by Atmadeep Bhattacharjee…reports Asian Lite News

Befitting to South Asian Heritage Month, a felicitous talk on the Relevance of Natyashastra in the modern world was organised by Sanskruti Centre for Cultural Excellence at the Nehru Centre in London recently. The keynote speaker was Professor Radhavallabh Tripathi, a towering personality in Sanskrit and Hindi literature who specialises in Natyashastra.

Amish Tripathi speaking at Natyashastra event

The program began with opening words by Amish Tripathi, Director of the Nehru Centre, followed by a cultural outset that included a Vedic hymn presented by Atmadeep Bhattacharjee, Kathak by Priya Kushwaha, Bharatanatyam by Manju Sunil and instrumental diversity by Dr Anjali Sharma Tiwari.

Prof. RV Tripathi speaking on Relevance of Natyashastra

Prof. Radhavallabh presented the mantle of 36 chapters of Natyashastra covering music, musical instruments, architecture, theatre, diction, dance, aesthetic pleasure and purushartha, besides a quick overview of the rest of the chapters. Dr Nandakumara and author John Farndon gave their inputs highlighting the importance of ancient knowledge & its preservation. On the occasion, the work carried by Sanskruti Centre’s Ragasudha Vinjamuri on another important 14th-century treatise on dance called Sangitacandra was mentioned, and the monumental efforts by Dr Rajendran- in translating 750 of the 2100 shlokas in the work elaborated.

Ragasudha Vinjamuri announcing the efforts on Sangitacandra text

Present on the occasion while sharing this important milestone were Cllr. Sharad Kumar Jha, Cllr Chandra Muvvala and Cllr Govind Bharadia. Divya Mathur, who was present in the audience said” It was an extraordinary event, Tripathiji’s talk was scholarly and delicious and the audience was very mixed- comprising of authors, artists, authors etc”.

Prof. Radhavallabh Tripathi at Natyashastra event

The vote of thanks was rendered by Sushil Rapatwar and the proceedings of the event were conducted by Radhika Joshi.

Dr Anjali Sharma Tiwari presenting instrumental diversity

Priya, Manju and Atmadeep presenting culturals at Natyashastra event

Hearing about Relevance of Natyashastra

ALSO READ-EVENT: 9th Annual Birmingham Thyagaraja Festival

READ MORE-Ragasudha Honoured with Natyakala Sudha Award

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]