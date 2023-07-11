The Mantram at Birla Millennium Art Gallery

In his London show, Mr. Chowdhary presents a profound study of Shiva and his role in the creation of the universe, exploring the intricate matrix behind it. He delves into the Shree Yantra and its various aspects…reports Asian Lite News

Ajay Kumar Chowdhary, an alumnus of the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, is showcasing his works at an exhibition in London. The exhibition, titled “The Mantram,” is being held at the MP Birla Millennium Art Gallery in West Kensington.

Mr. Chowdhary, a versatile and passionate artist, explores various mediums and subjects in his works. With 14 years of experience in the art field, he has delved into the anatomy of human and animal forms. His unique artistry lies in his ability to blend different mediums seamlessly.

In his London show, Mr. Chowdhary presents a profound study of Shiva and his role in the creation of the universe, exploring the intricate matrix behind it. He delves into the Shree Yantra and its various aspects.

Exhibition Details:

Title: The Mantram

Venue: MP Birla Millennium Art Gallery

Address: 4A Castle Town Road, West Kensington, London, W14 9HE

ALSO READ-Saleel Tambe to Narrate Wildlife Tales at Stockport Art Gallery

Advertisements [soliloquy id="31272"] [soliloquy id="31272"]