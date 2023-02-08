‘Van Gogh 360-degree’ in Delhi

Using cutting-edge projection technology crafted by world-renowned audio-visual designers, Van Gogh 360-degree Delhi – presented by DLF and Absolut – will create an engaging journey into the world of the legendary post-Impressionist painter…reports Asian Lite News

From April 14 to 28, Delhi will host Van Gogh 360-degree, an immersive, multi-media event that brought the vibrant colours of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous works to life in Mumbai during a sold-out run.



The exhibit will also make stops in Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kochi, Chandigarh, Bhopal, Lucknow, Nagpur, Pune, Indore, Goa and Surat later in the year.



Van Gogh 360-degree India is the first such exhibition to make its debut in India. Immersive experiences that transform the walls and floors of an exhibition space into a sort of van Gogh dream world have appeared all over the world, from New York to London to Tokyo to Toronto.



Van Gogh 360-degree Delhi, where art and technology collide



Attendees will be immersed in floor-to-ceiling stunning projections animating the masters’ oeuvre and illuminating the mind of the genius. Wandering through giant projections that highlight brushstroke, detail, and colour, the multimedia exhibit takes the attendee into a three-dimensional world that exhilarates the senses.



“Van Gogh 360-degree received a tremendously warm welcome in Mumbai having sold out weeks before we even opened doors, and van Gogh fans and art lovers in Delhi are in for a treat,” says Nikhil Chinapa, India spokesperson Van Gogh 360-degree India, of the upcoming exhibit in the national capital. “The level of interest we’ve received from schools as well as young content creators shows that immersive art is an excellent platform to introduce global art to the younger generation,” he adds.

Immersive art exhibit Van Gogh 360Â° to head to Delhi in April 2023(ianslife)

Pushpa Bector, executive director, DLF Retail shares, “Innovative and unique initiatives have always been at the heart of DLF, and one such association is Van Gogh 360-degree at DLF CyberHub, where we aim to host a uniquely immersive and captivating experience featuring the work of the most famous and influential figure in the history of western art.”



Registration for all cities opened on January 30 at noon, while tickets for the Delhi exhibition – presented by DLF and Absolut – will be available for sale on bookmyshow.com from February 6.



People who register will be offered a chance to buy tickets on February 6 before public sale begins on February 8.

