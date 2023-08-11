Bangladesh govt greenlights four key transit routes for Tripura

Addressing the media during a press conference, Minister Chakma underscored that the bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and India heralds fresh avenues for trade within the North-Eastern region…reports Asian Lite News

In a significant stride forward, the Bangladesh government has formally unveiled four pivotal transit and trans-shipment corridors catering to the state of Tripura.

This strategic move comes on the heels of a recent bilateral agreement inked between Bangladesh and India, ushering in the utilization of Chittagong and Mongla ports as conduits for the transportation of Indian goods.

Santana Chakma, Tripura’s Minister for Industry and Commerce, made the announcement, exuding optimism about the myriad potential advantages this decision offers.

The newly designated routes encompass Chittagong Port Akhaura Agartala, Mongla Port Akhaura – Agartala, Chittagong Port Bibirbazar – Srimantapur, and Mongla Port Bibirbazar – Srimantapur.

Addressing the media during a press conference, Minister Chakma underscored that the bilateral agreement between Bangladesh and India heralds fresh avenues for trade within the North-Eastern region.

With this development, commodities departing from diverse Indian seaports can be seamlessly transported to neighboring states via Agartala, utilizing the Chittagong and Mongla ports. The ramifications are expected to be far-reaching, encompassing heightened trade prospects, bolstered economic advancement, and a more streamlined flow of goods. Moreover, this initiative is poised to curtail transportation expenses, providing an impetus for greater efficiency and connectivity.

