Aquaterra Energy secures multi mn UAE decommissioning contract

Aquaterra Energy, a leader in global offshore engineering solutions, today announces a multi-million-pound contract with a major Abu Dhabi based operator, working in partnership with TPMC, to provide offshore riser equipment and services for the decommissioning of eight wells, in 80m water depth offshore Abu Dhabi by 2028.

Aquaterra Energy secured the tender through its leading offshore engineering expertise, regional knowledge, and status as a fully independent riser connector OEM. The offshore specialists will provide a completion and workover riser system complete with AQC-CW connectors, as well as an additional subsea riser system, tieback engineering and rig modifications. Throughout the contract Aquaterra will deliver a complete end-to-end managed service, providing engineering services, expertise and personnel.

The completion and workover riser system, complete with AQC-CW connectors, is certified to BS EN ISO 13628-7 2006 and can operate in water depths of up to 1,500m. The system has been designed to withstand repeat make and breaks, whilst offering a gas tight metal-to-metal seal.

Aquaterra Energy will work closely alongside in-country partners to manufacture and transport the project equipment. This will provide thousands of hours of local employment for the region, as well as opportunities for upskilling and knowledge sharing. Local in-country inspectors will be deployed to ensure the high quality of work throughout the project. By working with local partners, Aquaterra will ensure significant carbon savings through minimising transportation and travel costs.

James Larnder, Managing Director, Aquaterra Energy comments: ‘We are delighted to have secured this work in the Middle East and to expand on our decommissioning and riser expertise. This is an important region for us as a business and we’ve seen significant growth here over the last few years. We plan to continue this momentum and are on course to increase both our presence and revenue in the region by the end of the year. This project represents a step forward in this journey as we spearhead our global expansion.”

Andrew McDowell, Operations Director at Aquaterra Energy said: “Winning this tender further demonstrates our team’s global riser system expertise, understanding of operational requirements in the Middle East, and the significant advantages of our independent connector OEM status. We’re looking forward to utilising our experience and working closely alongside engineers in the UAE, sharing our knowledge, and building on existing local capabilities to deliver a top-class end-to-end service.”

Aquaterra Energy has identified the Middle East as a key geography to support its global growth plan. This contract marks another significant step forward in the region for the business, building on its regional footprint, having delivered intelligent engineering solutions to over 35 projects in the Middle East to date.

