EDGE unleashes cyber shield

The flagship platform, PROTECTION360, expands EDGE’s capabilities in continuous attack surface management….reports Asian Lite News

EDGE, the UAE-based global advanced technology and defence conglomerate, has unveiled a suite of four cutting-edge cyber threat detection products at GITEX GLOBAL 2025, the annual technology and digital transformation showcase at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The launch marks a major step in enhancing regional and national cybersecurity capabilities.

Developed in collaboration with ORYXLABS, a leading provider of digital risk protection, and the UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC), the new platforms are designed to strengthen protection against evolving cyber threats while offering advanced tools for digital risk management and attack mitigation. The collaboration aligns with national efforts to safeguard critical infrastructure and digital assets.

The flagship platform, PROTECTION360, expands EDGE’s capabilities in continuous attack surface management. It allows organisations to detect vulnerabilities across their networks, monitor potential threats in real time, and implement targeted countermeasures before cyber incidents escalate.

Supporting PROTECTION360 are three complementary tools. API360 provides continuous discovery and risk assessment of application programming interfaces (APIs), including shadow and unmanaged APIs, giving organisations comprehensive visibility and governance over their digital ecosystems. ASSESSMENT360 automates compliance evaluation, enabling scheduled audits and device configuration checks that align with regulatory and organisational frameworks.

EDGE has also introduced HONEYPOT360, an intelligence-driven platform that deploys decoy environments to lure cyber intruders, generating actionable alerts while protecting legitimate systems. Finally, DATARIG360 offers a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution, delivering large-scale domain and certificate threat intelligence. The platform continuously monitors global domain registrations, DNS, and WHOIS data, helping organisations detect risks early and make informed, data-driven decisions.

Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, highlighted the strategic importance of the launch: “Early threat detection is a cornerstone of digital security and resilience. PROTECTION360 is another step forward in protecting digital assets, data, and connections. We will continue to support our partners in safeguarding critical infrastructure.”

Rogério Lemos, CEO of ORYXLABS, said the new products “set a new benchmark for digital security and cyber resilience across the UAE and the wider region. Their customisable features ensure adaptability for government, industry, and public-sector partners. We are proud to strengthen regional cyber defences alongside the CSC.”

Visitors to GITEX GLOBAL 2025 can explore EDGE and ORYXLABS’ Space & Cyber Technologies cluster at Hall 24, Stand B40, from 13–17 October. The showcase demonstrates how the UAE continues to position itself at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to building resilient, secure, and future-ready digital infrastructure.