Building leisure buildings launched in Saudi Arabia

Building Leisure Buildings, the premier invitation-only business community for global investors, architects, consultants, contractors, and operators, announced its official launch in Saudi Arabia. The private VIP event, hosted at the iconic Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, brought together industry experts to share insights on current and future leisure construction projects, including Red Sea Global, NEOM, Amaala, Qiddiya, Diriyah Gate, AlUla and more.

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to Vision 2030 has driven growth of the country’s leisure economy, offering new cultural and creative opportunities. With a projected household spending on entertainment reaching 6% of GDP and a market value of SAR 30 billion, the demand for cutting-edge leisure buildings and attractions is set to soar. Building Leisure Buildings aims to foster collaboration and unleash the potential of the leisure construction market in Saudi Arabia.

The launch event featured distinguished speakers, including Werner Bullen, CEO of Building Leisure Buildings, who introduced the community’s vision. Industry leaders such as Amir Lababedi, Managing Director Development MENA at Hilton, Mohammed Adib, Chief Design Officer of Dewan Architects & Engineers and Dunia Joulani, Head of Travel, Hospitality & Leisure MENA at Deloitte Middle East, all of whom shared their expertise and insights.

Building Leisure Buildings invited global investors, architects, consultants, contractors, operators, local government representatives, and decision-makers involved in the nation’s Gigaprojects to join the launch event and be part of shaping the future of Saudi Arabia’s leisure construction industry.

Guests had the opportunity to embark on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Hilton Riyadh Hotel & Residences, exploring its remarkable facilities and witnessing firsthand why it is a true success story. The event concluded with a grand opening dinner, offering a platform for networking and collaboration among the attendees.

